Spain survive Iran scare and Ronaldo inspires Portugal

Spain and Portugal secured wins, while Uruguay booked their spot in the last 16.

Isco celebrates with Diego Costa (right) as Spain take the lead. PA

Group A: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Luis Suarez booked Uruguay's spot in the last 16 by scoring the winner against Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona attacker swept in from close range after the ball arrived at his feet midway through the first half.

Uruguay toiled to add to their lead thereafter against a Saudi side much improved from their 5-0 loss to Russia.

The result ensures Uruguay and the hosts passage to the knockout rounds.

Group B: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal at the World Cup as Portugal eliminated Morocco.

With just four minutes on the clock, the Real Madrid forward arrived in the box to head his nation in front.

Morocco enjoyed plenty of possession as the match progressed but were unable to break down a resolute Portuguese backline.

The North Africans are knocked out of the tournament after two 1-0 defeats.

Group B: Spain 1-0 Iran

Spain survived a late scare to beat Iran 1-0.

The much-fancied Spaniards were unable to find a way past a wall of Iranian jerseys in the first half as Carlos Quieroz's side defended in numbers.

But a hacked Iran clearance deflected off Diego Costa's knee and into the net to put Spain in front on 54 minutes.

Iran pushed forward after going behind and thought they had found a shock equaliser when Saeid Ezatolahi beat David De Gea but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.