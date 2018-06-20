Hierro relieved as Spain pass 'complex' Iran test

The Spanish coach said it was very tough to break down a strong Iran defence.

Fernando Hierro guided Spain to a 1-0 win over Iran. PA

Spain coach Fernando Hierro praised his players for giving everything as they eventually overcame a resolute Iran side.

Despite dominating for long spells, it took a ricochet off Diego Costa to put the Spaniards in front.

Iran thought they had found a shock equaliser but saw 's goal ruled out by VAR for offside.

Hierro was relieved to see his team claim the three points.

"What I can say is that we have three more points," he said. "We knew it was going to be very difficult and, sure enough, it was a very complex game.

"There were times in both halves when things were tough. During the break, we knew we had a plan and I think we carried it out - my players did what they had to do.

"Iran are a strong team and it's very tough to score against them. We knew how hard it would be. But once again, my players have given everything.

"As a 23-man group, they are very committed. We are one team and that is how we will play until the end here.

"We know we still need to improve but hopefully we will keep winning as we improve."

