Rangers to complete Flanagan deal after successful medical

Rangers are set to complete the signing of Jon Flanagan after the former Liverpool defender passed a rigorous medical.

The right-back will be former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard's seventh signing at Ibrox.

Flanagan, who has also been capped by England, spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers after seven years at the Champions League finalists.

Handed his debut by Celtic and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish in a victory over Man City in 2011, Flanagan also played under current hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 25-year-old is poised to join the Rangers first-team squad at their training camp in Malaga.

The medical was rigorous due to him having to have a recent knee operation.

In January, Flanagan was sentenced to a 12-month community order after admitting attacking his girlfriend three days before Christmas last year.

However, Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes he is due a second chance after showing a "great deal of remorse".

He said: "He shown a great deal of remorse, which he should of, and he's been punished.

"He's taken the punishment and he wants to get on with rebuilding not just his life in football but his personal life.

"He's a strong character and the big thing is that he's played for a club where the expectation is so high.

"That's not dissimilar to Rangers, where that expectation is still there.

"You are under the microscope every minute of every game, so we're confident he can cope with that.

"He's versatile across the back line, he'll bring a lot."

