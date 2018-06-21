Transfer Talk: Marseille want Dembele, Izaguirre snubs Hibs

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Moussa Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham in 2016. SNS

Celtic broke their club record fee to sign Odsonne Edouard last week.

But another young Frenchmen's future is up in the air, with reports in his native country suggesting Marseille will bid for Moussa Dembele if a move for preferred target Mario Balotelli falls through.

And whilst Dembele could be on the move, one former Celtic player will definitely not be returning to Scotland.

Emilio Izaguirre says Neil Lennon has contacted him over a move to Hibs as the defender looks to end his time in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Honduran isn't interested in a return and is instead lining up a move to the United States.

Elsewhere, Hearts are ramping up their summer recruitment as they take Ali Crawford on trial whilst Czech striker David Vanecek has told his club FK Teplice he wants to sign for Craig Levein's men.

A permanent move for Tynecastle loanee David Milinkovic looks to be dead in the water, however, as reports suggest his wage demands are too high for the club.

Aberdeen face a tantalising tie as they take on Burnley in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers, and boss Derek McInnes is calling for Dons fans to sell out Pittodrie for their Battle of Britain.

Top Stories