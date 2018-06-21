Tributes as Rangers legend Johnny Hubbard dies aged 87

The 'Penalty King' scored 104 goals for the Glasgow club between 1949 and 1959.

Legend: Johnny Hubbard dead at 87. SNS

Former Rangers legend Johnny Hubbard has died at the age of 87, the club has announced.

The winger scored 104 goals for Rangers between 1949 and 1959 and was nicknamed the "Penalty King".

Rangers chairman Dave King paid tribute to Hubbard, describing him as an "inspirational player" and a "passionate supporter".

"Mr Hubbard wasn't just a great Ranger, he was also a wonderful person," King said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go to Mr Hubbard's family, but perhaps they may take some comfort in knowing he is a genuine Rangers legend."

Hubbard made 238 appearance for Rangers and earned his nickname after scoring 65 out of 68 penalties.

He was also a member of the first Rangers team to play in Europe during the second European Champions Cup.

Following his time at Ibrox, Hubbard went on to play for Bury and Ayr United.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said Hubbard became a "welcome fixture" at Ibrox after his playing career ended.

"This is a profoundly sad day for Rangers, he added. "Mr Hubbard, apart from having been a great player, was a true supporter of this club.

"He became a welcome fixture at Ibrox and his legendary status is assured."

