Rangers sign defender Jon Flanagan on two-year-deal

The 25-year-old becomes Steven Gerrard's seventh signing at Ibrox.

Jon Flanagan has been capped by England. PA

Rangers have completed the signing of Jon Flanagan.

The 25-year-old joins Rangers on a two-year-deal after leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The right-back becomes Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard's seventh signing at Ibrox.

Flanagan can play at both right-back and left-back making him a vital addition to the Light Blues' backline which has already been strengthened by the additions of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.

Speaking to RangersTV, Flanagan said: "I'm delighted to be here. When I got the call from my agent and then spoke to Stevie {Gerrard], it was a no-brainer for me.

"The size of the club and what the fans are about - I'm just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I'm all about.

"I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here.

"I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well.

"I think I'm a no-nonsense footballer.

"I think I keep it simple, I don't mind a tackle, and when the going gets tough, I think I stick around and I am mentally strong.

"I think I am different to the full-backs we have got here now, so it will be exciting and there is a lot of competition for places.

"I can't wait [to get started] and I am so excited. I just want to get going - I am buzzing and I want to show to all the fans what I am about and put Rangers back up there."

When asked if this was a new chapter for him in his career, he replied: "I think this is a fresh start and I think it a platform for me just to build-on.

"The past is the past and this is now time for a fresh start, and that is at Rangers and I can't wait to get going."

Rangers face FC Shkupi of Macedonia in the first round of Europa League qualifiers and Flanagan said playing in the competition was a big draw.

He continued: "Europe is a big attraction as well, and it's an extra bonus for the lads to work hard, to push on and get back into the European group stages.

"I think it is very exciting for Rangers now. There is the new manager, who has freshened things up, and he's brought a lot of players in. It's brilliant to be a Rangers fan now and to be a Rangers player.

"There are good times ahead, and hopefully we can push on now."

Flanagan has joined up with the Rangers squad in Marbella.