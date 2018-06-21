  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers sign defender Jon Flanagan on two-year-deal

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Euan Strathearn

The 25-year-old becomes Steven Gerrard's seventh signing at Ibrox.

Jon Flanagan has been capped by England.
Jon Flanagan has been capped by England. PA

Rangers have completed the signing of Jon Flanagan.

The 25-year-old joins Rangers on a two-year-deal after leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The right-back becomes Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard's seventh signing at Ibrox.

Flanagan can play at both right-back and left-back making him a vital addition to the Light Blues' backline which has already been strengthened by the additions of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.

Speaking to RangersTV, Flanagan said: "I'm delighted to be here. When I got the call from my agent and then spoke to Stevie {Gerrard], it was a no-brainer for me.

"The size of the club and what the fans are about - I'm just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I'm all about.

"I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here.

"I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well.

"I think I'm a no-nonsense footballer.

"I think I keep it simple, I don't mind a tackle, and when the going gets tough, I think I stick around and I am mentally strong.

"I think I am different to the full-backs we have got here now, so it will be exciting and there is a lot of competition for places.

"I can't wait [to get started] and I am so excited. I just want to get going - I am buzzing and I want to show to all the fans what I am about and put Rangers back up there."

When asked if this was a new chapter for him in his career, he replied: "I think this is a fresh start and I think it a platform for me just to build-on.

"The past is the past and this is now time for a fresh start, and that is at Rangers and I can't wait to get going."

Rangers face FC Shkupi of Macedonia in the first round of Europa League qualifiers and Flanagan said playing in the competition was a big draw.

He continued: "Europe is a big attraction as well, and it's an extra bonus for the lads to work hard, to push on and get back into the European group stages.

"I think it is very exciting for Rangers now. There is the new manager, who has freshened things up, and he's brought a lot of players in. It's brilliant to be a Rangers fan now and to be a Rangers player.

"There are good times ahead, and hopefully we can push on now."

Flanagan has joined up with the Rangers squad in Marbella.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.