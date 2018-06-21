  • STV
Australia coach: We deserve more from World Cup efforts

Euan Strathearn

Socceroos draw 1-1 with Denmark to leave Bert van Marwijk frustrated.

Dejection: Australia have one point so far in Group C.
Bert van Marwijk insisted his Australia side deserved to beat Denmark and should have four points from their two World Cup games.

The Socceroos drew 1-1 with the Danes at the Samara Arena to leave his side with just one point from their opening fixtures.

The Australia boss and former Rangers assistant manager believes that their tally doesn't reflect his side's level of performance in the tournament.

He said "I feel we should have won. It's like against France - I'm disappointed and proud, and feel we deserved more.

"I honestly think we've deserved four points from these two games. So I'm very disappointed.

"It is just the last piece of the puzzle we are missing.

"Now we must concentrate on Peru; the rest, in terms of whether we can qualify, we cannot influence."

The draw means Denmark move up to four points in the group with a final match coming against France.

Head coach Age Hareide rued some of the decision making from his team and said they look drained towards the ends of the match.

The Denmark boss said: "My players looked tired. You could see them tiring as the match went on.

"We tried to get our substitutes on to inject some energy but our game was restless.

"We lost the ball too often, faced too many counter-attacks and had to do too much running.

"We used up a lot of strength, but that's the World Cup - it's very tough and that's just the way it is.

"Australia are a good side, well organised, and France were lucky to beat them 2-1, so we knew it was going to be tough.

"The level of effort from my team was good. We just gave the ball away too often and made too many wrong choices."

