Hearts sign Austrian defender Peter Haring on two-year deal

The 25-year-old joins the Jambos after his contract expired at SV Ried.

Haring is Craig Levein's tenth summer signing. HeartsFC

Hearts have signed Austrain defender Peter Haring on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Austrian side SV Ried after his contract expired.

He made 36 appearances during his only season at Ried, and has previously played for Rapid Vienna and SC Austria Lustenau.

Haring is Craig Levein's tenth summer signing and will compete with John Souttar, Aaron Hughes and Christophe Berra for a starting berth in the centre of the Hearts defence.

Haring said: "I am really happy to be here. I came here two weeks ago to meet the coach and he showed me around, and now I'm really happy to be here and to be a Hearts player.

"It's a big chance for me to play for such a big club. I have no problem with the competition (for places).

"I try to play football, I don't want to lose the ball too quickly.

"I try to be dangerous at free-kicks and corner-kicks. I also try to score some goals sometimes."