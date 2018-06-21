  • STV
Lennon given one-match ban over Rangers celebration

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Hibs head coach will miss the first three matches of the season.

Charge: Lennon's actions breached rules.
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been handed a one match suspension for breaching Scottish FA rules during his side's 5-5 draw with Rangers.

The Scottish FA had brought the charge after Lennon's celebrations during the remarkable final game of the season at Easter Road.

Lennon ran onto the pitch at Easter Road when Jamie Maclaren scored an injury-time goal to level the score at 5-5. That brought a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA and a misconduct charge.

The charge was admitted and, at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, the Hibs coach was banned for one game. However, Lennon had a two-match ban suspended from a previous misconduct charge so will now serve a three-game touchline ban.

That means he won't be in the dugout for the Premiership matches agains Motherwell, St Johnstone and Aberdeen in August.

The Hibs head coach explained after the match that his actions were partly in response to Rangers fans who had targeted him with sectarian songs and didn't expect to be called to account.

"Well they make it personal don't they?," he said. "You all hear it.

"They are singing sectarian songs at me. It's just a little bit of 'have some of that'.

"It was worth it. Trust me. Bobby was fine about it.

"I should not get a ban for that.

"I was just letting them know how pleased I was to get the equaliser."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.