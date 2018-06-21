Deschamps 'satisfied' as France progress to knockouts

Peru boss Pedro Gallese says his side will keep the same attitude despite exit.

Progress: France have reached the next round. PA

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that he is happy with his side's performances so far as they reached the knockout stages of the World Cup with a game to spare.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game as France defeated Peru to ensure his side will play in the next stage, while confirming the South American side will fly home after their final match against Australia.

Peru were back at the finals for the first time since 1982 and despite two impressive performances and some near misses against France, they have nothing to play for in the last group game.

For France, back-to-back victories mean anything but defeat to Denmark will see them win the group.

"We are in the knockout stages so we are very satisfied," Deschamps said.

"It was tougher in the second period. We played a better game in the first half - it was more fluid and flowing. However, we were solid after the break which helped us get this result.

"The defending doesn't just come from the defence - the attacking players helped the team be more compact. This aided with the recovering of the ball in the first half - less so in the second half."

Peru, cheered on by a huge crowd of travelling supporters, gave everything they could, according to manager Pedro Gallese.

"We thank the Peruvian fans so much for the great support in Russia," he said.

"We left everything on the field against two very tough opponents. But this does not end here, we are going to close the World Cup with the same attitude."