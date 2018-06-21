  • STV
  • MySTV

Argentina and Messi in danger as Croatia go through 

STV

France also booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup

Subdued: Messi couldn't make an impact.
Subdued: Messi couldn't make an impact. PA

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates are in danger of an early exit from the World Cup after they were picked apart by Croatia as  the European side booked their place in the last 16.

The Barcelona superstar was restricted to just one chance at goal while Croatian midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic stole the show and engineered a huge win for their team.

Both sides were fancied to progress from the group pre-tournament and they couldn't be separated in a hard-fought first half but after the break a goalkeeping howler handed Croatia the advantage.

Argentina keeper Willy Caballero attempted to chip a pass over Ante Rebic, only to see the striker perfectly execute a volley back into the net.

The Croats defended their lead and waited for their chances and when they came they made no mistake in punishing an Argentina side that fell apart.

Modric scored the second, turning left and right before firing a curling shot past Caballero to give his side a comfortable cushion.

Rakitic put the icing on the cake in injury time, tapping in a third after the Argentina defence had been exposed again.

All eyes now turn to Friday's match between Iceland and Nigeria. Should Iceland win, they would only need a draw against already-qualified Croatia to shut Argentina out.

France 1-0 Peru

France made it two wins from two and ensured passage into the knockout stages but Peru made them work hard for their three points.

The South American side pushed to come back from Kylian Mbappe's first half strike but couldn't find the goal they needed to prevent their exit.

Olivier Giroud was introduced to Didier Deschamp's starting side and gave the attack a central point, winning headers and drawing teammates into play. He created an early chance for Antoine Griezmann but an unconventional save from Pedro Gallese denied the forward.

On 34 minutes, the dominant side found their breakthrough. Giroud's shot looped towards goal and Mbappe raced on to tap in.

France were content to play a more conservative game after the break but Peru chased down every opportunity with Pedro Aquino unlucky not to score when his shot smashed off the post.

Andre Carillo and Jefferson Farfan both had chances but Peru bowed out despite a second impressive showing.

Denmark 1-1 Australia

VAR was the star again as Australia came from behind to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

Christian Eriksen has scored the opener for Denmark and the European side looked good for a win but Australia's doggedness paid off.

A ball into the box saw Matthew Leslie and Yussuf Poulsen compete for a header but video review led to a penalty being awarded aftyer it was ruled that Poulsen had handled.

Denmark protested but it was then left to Mile Jedinak to take yet another pressure penalty and he made no mistake despite Kasper Schmeichel's best efforts to distract him.

Denmark are now sure to qualify for the knockout stages with a point against France but Australia will aim to beat Peru and hope they can squeak through.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.