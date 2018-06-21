Argentina and Messi in danger as Croatia go through 

France also booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup

Subdued: Messi couldn't make an impact. PA

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates are in danger of an early exit from the World Cup after they were picked apart by Croatia as the European side booked their place in the last 16.

The Barcelona superstar was restricted to just one chance at goal while Croatian midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic stole the show and engineered a huge win for their team.

Both sides were fancied to progress from the group pre-tournament and they couldn't be separated in a hard-fought first half but after the break a goalkeeping howler handed Croatia the advantage.

Argentina keeper Willy Caballero attempted to chip a pass over Ante Rebic, only to see the striker perfectly execute a volley back into the net.

The Croats defended their lead and waited for their chances and when they came they made no mistake in punishing an Argentina side that fell apart.

Modric scored the second, turning left and right before firing a curling shot past Caballero to give his side a comfortable cushion.

Rakitic put the icing on the cake in injury time, tapping in a third after the Argentina defence had been exposed again.

All eyes now turn to Friday's match between Iceland and Nigeria. Should Iceland win, they would only need a draw against already-qualified Croatia to shut Argentina out.

France 1-0 Peru

France made it two wins from two and ensured passage into the knockout stages but Peru made them work hard for their three points.

The South American side pushed to come back from Kylian Mbappe's first half strike but couldn't find the goal they needed to prevent their exit.

Olivier Giroud was introduced to Didier Deschamp's starting side and gave the attack a central point, winning headers and drawing teammates into play. He created an early chance for Antoine Griezmann but an unconventional save from Pedro Gallese denied the forward.

On 34 minutes, the dominant side found their breakthrough. Giroud's shot looped towards goal and Mbappe raced on to tap in.

France were content to play a more conservative game after the break but Peru chased down every opportunity with Pedro Aquino unlucky not to score when his shot smashed off the post.

Andre Carillo and Jefferson Farfan both had chances but Peru bowed out despite a second impressive showing.

Denmark 1-1 Australia

VAR was the star again as Australia came from behind to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

Christian Eriksen has scored the opener for Denmark and the European side looked good for a win but Australia's doggedness paid off.

A ball into the box saw Matthew Leslie and Yussuf Poulsen compete for a header but video review led to a penalty being awarded aftyer it was ruled that Poulsen had handled.

Denmark protested but it was then left to Mile Jedinak to take yet another pressure penalty and he made no mistake despite Kasper Schmeichel's best efforts to distract him.

Denmark are now sure to qualify for the knockout stages with a point against France but Australia will aim to beat Peru and hope they can squeak through.