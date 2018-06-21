Dalic: Argentina weren't confused, we were excellent

The Croatia boss was full of praise for his players after their 3-0 win.

Victory: Croatia outclassed Argentina. SNS Group

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has played down Argentina's poor showing in their World Cup clash, saying his side were fully deserving of their 3-0 win over Lionel Messi and company.

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were all on target as Croatia swept the South Americans aside. Dalic said they deserved all the credit for one of the most impressive performances of the tournament so far.

"From day one I've trusted my team," he said. "I didn't believe we would be through after the second game, but I believed we would be through eventually. Argentina weren't confused, we were excellent.

"We've emerged from the group after two games. We've beaten Argentina with the best player in the world - Messi - and we played a fantastic match, everything was top notch.

"However, we have to be calm, humble, dignified, put in a good shift in a disciplined and responsible manner and as a team. I want my 22nd player in the squad to be as good as my first.

"Hunger and desire for victory: this is the only way we can achieve something. No one is happier than I am but I have to be calm, composed and keep my feet on the ground."

Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli admitted to being "in pain" after the result that put his side's future at the tournament in serious doubt.

"I don't know about shame, but I definitely feel pain," he said. "It's been a long time as a coach since I've been through this experience and it's much more painful when I'm wearing the jersey of my country. [In the last match] we have to fight, give it our all, and we really have no other alternative. There's pain because we weren't at the level that the Argentinian people expect of us.

"I beg for the fans' forgiveness. Especially for those that make the great efforts to travel and see Argentina. I am responsible for this result. I believe I did the best job I could and I quite simply did not find a way to give them what they wanted."

Sampaoli also addressed questions about Lionel Messi's second subdued performance in Russia, conceding that he wasn't gelling with his international teammates.

He said: "I think because of the reality of the Argentinian squad, it clouds Leo's brilliance. Leo is limited because the team doesn't gel ideally with him as it should. As coaches we need to realise these things and try to deal with them and I'm the one that needs to accept it."