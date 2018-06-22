  • STV
Rangers closing in on deal for Roma striker Umar Sadiq

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Sadiq would become the club’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Roma striker Umar Sadiq, STV has can reveal.

The Ibrox club are in advanced discussions with the striker and Roma over a season-long loan deal as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his attacking options for the forthcoming season.

Rangers are hopeful a deal will be completed in time for the player to join the squad at their training camp in Spain.

Sadiq has caught the eye after spending the second half of last season on loan at NAC Breda, where he scored five goals in 13 games.

Roma signed the Nigerian forward after he impressed during a loan spell from Spezia. The 21-year-old hasn't been part of the first-team picture in the Italian capital yet but had spells on loan at Bologna and Torino before his stint in the Netherlands.

Now, Rangers are hopeful that the next step in his development is in Glasgow as the club aims to make a challenge for silverware next season.

Gerrard's recruitment may not be over with the club understood to be pursuing at least one more signing ahead of their Europa League first round qualifying tie against Shkupi.

