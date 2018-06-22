Transfer Talk: Preston eye Hayes, McGeouch to Sunderland

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Hayes has struggled for game time at Celtic. SNS

One year on from his summer move to Celtic, Jonny Hayes could be on the road again.

Since joining from Aberdeen, the winger has struggled to break into Brendan Rodgers' side and suffered a season ending injury in December.

The Irishman has since resumed full training and reports suggest he could begin the new campaign at Preston North End with Alex Neil keen on a season-long loan deal.

And Neil isn't the only Scots boss down south looking to raid his homeland for talent.

Newly appointed Sunderland manager Jack Ross is apparently holding talks with free agent Dylan McGeough today with a view to bringing him to the Stadium of Light.

Whilst McGeough's potential move wouldn't require too much of a commute, ex-Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin could be racking up considerable mileage after reportedly been offered a lucrative two-year deal by Azerbaijanian side Qarabag after leaving Tynecastle.

Elsewhere, St Mirren have announced the arrivals of Darlington defender Josh Heaton and Truro striker Cody Cooke - Heaton's transfer fee is the largest the club have paid in 25 years.

