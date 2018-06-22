Bozanic: Hearts move can help get me back into Australia squad

The 29-year-old midfielder has seven caps for his country and played in the 2014 World Cup.

New Hearts signing Oliver Bozanic hopes his move to Scotland can help him get back into the Australia squad.

The 29-year-old midfielder has joined the Jambos on a two-year-deal and is now targeting a return to international football.

Bozanic has been capped seven times by his country and made two appearances at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic and Hibs loanee Jamie MacLaren made it into the Socceroos' squad for this year's World Cup in Russia and Bozanic is hopeful he can emulate their success.

He said: "Those boys have done tremendously well here in Scotland.

"Credit to them, they're in the national team and hopefully that can be the progression for me as well.

Bozanic has a wealth of experience having played in Switzerland, Japan, and his homeland, but says he has always admired the Scottish attitude to football.

"I've enjoyed different places around the world and this is a new experience for me," he said.

"This is a new challenge, I love challenging myself and this is where I want to try it next.

"The history of this club attracted me as well as the fans. They are very vocal and passionate people, that definitely helped make the decision.

"You can challenge for European places and the whole football vibe and culture here in Scotland I've always admired."

The Australian is Hearts' ninth signing of the summer and said the aims of the club were an important factor in his decision to sign Craig Levein's men.

He said: "The club is so ambitious and that's part of the reason I wanted to be here.

"There's a strong desire to be right up there and hopefully this season we can challenge for some top places.

"Around this club there is expectations and we hope we can be right up there."