New Rangers defender Nikola Katic 'suited to Scotland'

The Croatian defender said he's delighted to have made the move to Rangers.

Nikola Katic has one cap for Croatia. SNS

Nikola Katic believes he can thrive at Rangers as his style of play is well-suited to the Scottish game.

The Croatian defender has signed a four-year-deal at Ibrox and says the move is a big step in his career.

The 21-year-old believes that his no nonsense approach will serve him well in Scotland.

Speaking to STV, he said: "The league is similar to the English league. I follow every game and I think this football is for me.

"I'm an aggressive player who likes tackles, duels and long balls. I really like this type of football and I think I will be good here.

"I'm really happy, I feel fantastic because I moved to a really good club, a really big club. It's a really good step for me."

The youngster joined Rangers from Slaven Belupo for an undisclosed fee after new manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the club had been tracking him for months.

Katic knows he faces a challenge to establish himself in the Rangers squad.

He said: "It's a good thing when you know the manager wants to take you. He's really good as he was a player a long time and knows every need of a player.

"It's a big pleasure to be here with him. We need to work hard this pre-season and wait for the manager's decision.

"We are all good players and it will be hard for him to pick a starting 11."

Croatian players have enjoyed successful spells at Rangers before and Katic is aware of the adulation that both Dado Prso and Nikica Jelavic received in their time at Ibrox.

He said he knows it will be a tough task to emulate the pair's success.

He added: "It's a hard job for me because they tell me that these players made a really good impression at Rangers and now I need to work really hard to follow that tradition."