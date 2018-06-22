St Mirren sign winger Jeff King on two-year contract

The 22 year-old winger joins the Buddies after leaving Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

The 22-year-old is Alan Stubbs third signing. Allan Picken

St Mirren have signed Jeff King on a two-year deal.

Speaking to the St Mirren website, King said: "I'd heard about signing for the club a couple of weeks ago but I was on holiday so it's been frustrating.

"But I'm buzzing to get it over the line. I'm definitely looking forward to it.

"I had other options on the table, but St Mirren being a big club enticed me and Alan Stubbs being in charge."

St Mirren manager Stubbs added: "It's been going on for a couple of weeks. He was one of the first ones we had enquired about.

"It's another one on board and I'm really happy with it.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. We're going to be busy and the players are under no illusions that there is going to be competition for places."

