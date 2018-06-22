McInnes: Aberdeen hold no fear ahead of Burnley showdown

Derek McInnes' Dons will take on Sean Dyche's Clarets in Europa League qualifying.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said his side had been handed the toughest Europa League draw they could have at this stage but insisted the tie with Burnley is one to relish.

The Dons' reward for finishing second in the Premiership is a showdown with Sean Dyche's Premier League outfit in the second qualifying round.

McInnes admitted he hadn't wished to see his charges paired with a Clarets side who performed impressively last campaign so early on their European adventure.

But the Pittodrie boss said his side hold no fear ahead of the tie and are excited by the prospect of causing an upset.

He said: "You can't help but be excited by the prospect of the game. The two matches will be fantastic.

"It's the type of fixture we'd expect if we got through tot he group stage such is the opposition.

"Burnley have done fantastically well and will be excited by the European adventure.

"They will see us as a stepping stone to where they want to go nut we've got our own aspirations.

"It's as tough a game as we could have at this stage, it's not the draw we'd have wanted but now that we have been drawn together there is certainly a lot to look forward to.

"We know have an opportunity to win a very tough tie, there will be a lot of focus and comment on it but ultimately it's about the game.

"We've two tough 90 minutes ahead of us but it's not a tie we're scared of, we'll relish it and the supporters will relish it."