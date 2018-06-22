Chris Burke: Kilmarnock can still improve as a team

The 34-year-old believes his side can build on last seasons impressive top-five finish.

Burke equalised against former club Rangers last season SNS

Chris Burke has set his sights on an even better season at Kilmarnock after a successful end to the last campaign.

Despite an impressive top-five finish under Steve Clarke last season, the veteran midfielder believes the squad can continue to improve.

After making 25 appearances for the Rugby Park side, the 34-year-old has signed a new one-year deal in Ayrshire and says that Clarke will also be looking for more from his side.

Speaking to Kilmarnock's official website, he said: "I would think the manager would like to do the same as we did last year and maybe try and do a little bit better.

"I think it is good to have the mindset of wanting to do better than last year.

"We did fantastically last season from the position we were in before the manager stepped in.

"Teams will look at us in a different way so we will have to play a different style, and we will have different aspects to add.

"We can still improve as a team. I'm sure the manager will look to add players to improve the team."

The former Rangers winger added: "I'm sure that even if we didn't get into the top six last season, we would be pushing for it this season because of what we have in the dressing room.

"The boys have been fantastic in what we have achieved and I have played a part in that as well, so hopefully we can do the same next season.

"It will be tough but hopefully we can do it again."