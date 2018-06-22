Coutinho: Refusal to give up saw Brazil overcome Costa Rica

Coutinho hailed Brazil's mental toughness after the Samba stars secured a late win.

Coutinho celebrates after opening the scoring for Brazil. PA

Brazil match-winner Coutinho hailed the Samba stars' mental toughness after they left it late to overcome Costa Rica.

The South Americans toiled for a breakthrough against a well-drilled Costa Rica side until Barcelona playmaker Coutinho came to his country's rescue in the dying moments with a neat finish.

PSG forward Neymar would put the result beyond doubt when he added a second just before the final whistle.

Coutinho said it was a case of refusing to give up on their search for three points as Brazil's patience was tested as a host of chances came and went.

The man-of-the-match said: "It was a tough game, as we expected it would be, but we were aiming for a victory from the first minute.

"We showed a lot of patience until the end of the game and were rewarded with those two goals.

"Costa Rica is a team with a lot of quality, strong in defence and midfield, and the most important thing for us was not giving up until the last minute.

"It's something the professor (Tite) always highlights - being mentally strong until the end."