Celtic accept Southampton offer for Stuart Armstrong

The Saints have agreed terms with Celtic for the transfer of the Scotland star.

Stuart Armstrong has 12 months left on his Celtic contract. SNS

Celtic have accepted an offer from Southampton for midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

The Scotland international will now hold talks with the Premier League outfit after a fee was agreed with the Hoops.

Armstrong has 12 months to run on his Parkhead deal after signing a two-year contract extension last summer.

The 26-year-old played a starring role for Celtic as they marched to the treble during Brendan Rodgers' first season in charge.

But injuries restricted his game time last season while Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and new signing Olivier Ntcham impressed at the heart of the champions' midfield.

With his contract ticking down Armstrong has been linked with a host of clubs but it is the Saints who now lead the race for his signature.