Brazil leave it late and Switzerland overcome Serbia

Coutinho and Neymar led Brazil to victory, while Nigeria and Switzerland also won.

Neymar celebrates after scoring Brazil's second. PA

Group E: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil left it late as Coutinho and Neymar scored in stoppage-time to defeat Costa Rica.

The Samba stars looked on course for a second straight draw in Russia but Barcelona playmaker Coutinho popped up in the 91st minute to prod home from Roberto Firmino's knockdown.

Neymar had been denied a penalty earlier in the contest after a decision to award the PSG forward a spot-kick was overturned by VAR.



But the world's most expensive player would still find himself on the scoresheet after he tapped Douglas Costa's cross into an empty net.

Group D: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Ahmed Musa struck twice as Nigeria secured a crucial win over World Cup debutants Iceland.

The Leicester forward scored a superb opener when he neatly controlled a cross before smashing a half-volley into the net.

Musa grabbed his second as Iceland tired when the Nigerian speed merchant outpaced former Aberdeen stopper Kari Arnason before rounding the goalkeeper.

Iceland were awarded a golden opportunity to claw one back when they were awarded a penalty but Glyfi Sigurdsson blazed the spot-kick over the bar.

Group E: Switzerland 2-1 Serbia

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a dramatic late winner as Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia.

Newcastle striker Alexsandar Mitrovic powered the Serbs into an early lead with a header.

But the Swiss got back on level terms after the interval when Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka curled an effort into the corner from the edge of the box.

The turnaround was completed when Stoke winger Shaqiri broke the offside trap before sliding the ball into the corner in the 89th minute.



