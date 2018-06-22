Shaqiri: Dramatic turnaround showed Switzerland's progress

Xherdan Shaquiri scored a late winner as Swizterland came from behind to beat Serbia.

Switzerland hero Xherdan Shaqiri said his team's dramatic fightback to win against Serbia showed the progress they continued to make.

The Swiss fell behind to their European rivals when Alexsandar Mitrovic scored a header after just five minutes.

But Granit Xhaka levelled the contest with a neat finish before Shaqiri raced through in the dying moments to complete the turnaround.

The Stoke winger said: "As far as our development is concerned, we've been demonstrating this for years and today we showed it again on the pitch.

"They were 1-0 up, and yet we rallied. These players play in top flight clubs all over Europe. They kept their cool.

"We turned the match around and that's something we wouldn't have achieved a couple of years ago."

Having led, the defeat was a cruel blow for Serbia who face an uphill battle to qualify from Group E as they face a must-win fixture against Brazil in their final fixture.

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic refused to rule his side out of causing an upset, though.

He said: "Of course we were disturbed by the Swiss equaliser. We were equal to them, maybe they had more possession, but at 1-1 we tried to go on the attack.

"We substituted a defensive midfielder for an attacking midfielder but unfortunately we conceded in the 90th minute on the break. This is football.

"We did not convert some of our chances. I believe the lads have given their all.



"From day one when we saw the draw and the group many thought that Brazil were favourites to win the group and the World Cup.

"We're in a situation where we need a win against Brazil on the final matchday and we will focus and do whatever we can to try and win. Nothing is impossible in life."