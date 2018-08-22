Rangers winger Jamie Murphy out for season with knee injury

The Light Blues winger picked up the serious knee injury against Kilmarnock.

Injured: Rangers winger Jamie Murphy suffered a serious knee injury against Kilmarnock. SNS

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy's season is over after manager Steven Gerrard confirmed he has suffered an ACL injury.

The Scotland international crumpled to the ground after appearing to catch his foot in the artificial turf at Rugby Park during Rangers' 3-1 League Cup win over Kilmarnock.

Following scans, Rangers have ascertained that Murphy tore his cruciate ligament in the incident.

Manager Gerrard has expressed his disaapointment at the news.

He said: "Sad news for Jamie Murphy as he will be missing for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

"Jamie has been excellent for me since day one, we are trying to help him in every way we can to give him all the support he needs as he is a huge player for us.

"The important thing now is the player and his care and we will ensure he sees the experts and support him along his recovery."

Rangers are on the brink of completing a deal for Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty as he look to bolster their frontline amid Murphy's absence.