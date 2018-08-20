FC Ufa lose last match before Europa clash with Rangers 

The Russians were defeated 3-0 by Dynamo Moscow ahead of their trip to Glasgow for Thursday's match.

Football: Rangers are bidding to qualify for the group stages of the Europa League. SNS Group

Rangers' Europa League opponents FC Ufa lost 3-0 in their final match before they travel to Scotland.

The Russian club were defeated by Dynamo Moscow after the home side struck three times in the second half.

Earlier Ufa's general director Shamil Gazizov insisted there is no threat of visa issues disrupting their Europa League tie with Rangers.

There had been doubts that Ufa would be able to get their visas in time and suggestions they would have to forfeit the tie.

But the Russian club have revealed there are no issues as they prepare to travel to face Steven Gerrard's side on Thursday for a place in the group stages.

Gazizov said on the club's official Twitter account: "No threat of disruption of the match with Rangers.

"No, it's something confused the British media."

