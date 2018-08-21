Transfer Talk: Celtic's McKenna bid, McCormack to Rangers

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Coveted: Scott McKenna's Aberdeen displays have caught the eye of other clubs. SNS

Brendan Rodgers rued "basic" defensive errors as Celtic crashed out of the Champions League and now the Hoops are looking to solve their problems at the back.

According to reports, Celtic have made their move for Scott McKenna by tabling an opening bid for the Aberdeen stopper.

Derek McInnes' warning that only a "way over the top fee" would see the Scotland international depart Pittodrie saw Swansea's interest in McKenna wane.

But Celtic have decided to test the Dons' resolve once more before the window slams shut, say reports.

Should that transfer not come to fruition, the Hoops are also linked with a move for Wolsfburg's Dutch international defender Jeffrey Bruma.

According to reports in Germany, Celtic have offered up to 8m euros for the towering centre-half.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack has been told to find a new club and Rangers are said to be amongst a number of potential suitors.

Rangers are in the market for another attacker, and may fast-track a move should Jamie Murphy's injury lead to a lengthy lay-off.

Top stories