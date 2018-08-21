Souttar included in Gemmill's Scotland Under-21 squad

The defender has been named as part of the group to face Andorra and Netherlands.

Call: Souttar is in Gemmill's squad. SNS Group

John Souttar has named in Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21 squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers, meaning he will have to wait for a senior call-up.

The Hearts centre'back had been tipped to make the breakthrough to Alex McLeish's squad after Scott Mckenna was ruled out with an injury that will have him on the sidelines for six weeks. However, Souttar has been named as part of the Under-21s group to face Andorra and Netherlands.

Motherwell's Chris Cadden is back in the squad after being in the senior group that travelled to play Mexico and Peru in the summer and he is joined by club team-mate Allan Campbell.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour retains his place after starring at the Toulon Tournament. Gilmour scored on his debut for Chelsea's under-23s last weekend.

And there's a debut call-up for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland Under-21 squad: Fulton (Hamilton), Robby McCrorie (Rangers), Doohan (Celtic, on loan to Ayr); Ross McCrorie (Rangers), McIntyre (Reading), Porteous (Hibernian), Smith (Ayr), Souttar (Hearts), Taylor (Kilmarnock), Williamson (Dunfermline); Cadden, Campbell (both Motherwell), Ferguson (Aberdeen), Johnston (Celtic), Mallan (Hibernian), Magennis (St Mirren), Wilson (Kilmarnock); Burke (West Brom), Hornby (Everton), Shaw (Hibernian), Wright (Aberdeen).