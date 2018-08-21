Hodson out to impress after 'frustrating' Rangers spell

The Buddies loanee is determined to prove his worth after his spell watching on at Ibrox.

Lee Hodson said he is determined to prove his worth at St Mirren after enduring a "frustrating" period at Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international has joined the Buddies on a season-long loan after finding himself outwith Steven Gerrard's plans at Ibrox.

Hodson had struggled to oust captain James Tavernier from the Light Blues' starting line-up over the last couple of seasons.

He fell further down the pecking order the summer months when Gerrard recruited full-backs Borna Barisic and Jon Flanagan for the season ahead.

Hodson said it been frustrating to only play a bit-part role at Rangers but understood why opportunities had been hard to come by given Tavernier's form.

He said: "It has been frustrating, as a footballer you want to playing week in, week out.

"James Tavernier has been fantastic, he's been given the captaincy so I knew it was going to be difficult to get the game time I wanted.

"But credit to Tav, he has done fantastic last year and done well again this year.

"He's a big player for Rangers so it was important for me to go out and play football.

Gerrard informed Hodson earlier this summer he was unable to guarantee the versatile full-back regular starts at Ibrox.

Hodson said learning he was out of the first-team picture was a blow but paid tribute to the Light Blues staff for helping him prepare for his next move.

He added: "It is disappointing not to be part of the plans but he has been fantastic with me.

"Steven Gerrard and the backroom staff looked after me, making sure I'm in a good state of fitness so that when I did get the opportunity to go and play elsewhere I could go and perform."

Hodson has been capped 24 times by Northern Ireland and said it is vital he plays regularly for the Buddies to continue his international career.

He continued: "It is important for me to be playing regular football in order to make the Northern Ireland squad.

"I am thankful St Mirren have offered me the opportunity and I'm going to do the best I can.

"I know what I can bring once I am fully match fit, I just need to prove why I should be playing week in, week out."

