Partick Thistle sign striker Souleymane Coulibaly

The former Kilmarnock forward has sealed a move to the Jags after a spell in Egypt.

Star: Soulaymane Coulibaly shone during a spell at Kilmarnock. SNS

The 23-year-old earned a move to Egypt's most successful club Al Ahly after starring for Killie in the first half of the 2016/17 campaign.

But his stint in Egypt soon turned sour, with Coulibaly seeing his contract terminated after refusing to return to Cairo from the UK.

The Ivory Coast forward found himself unable to train or play with a professional club as the dispute between club and player escalated.

Coulibaly remained in Ayrshire and trained with Junior side Hurlford United in a bid to keep fit.

After being cleared to return to the professional game Coulibaly joined up the Jags for training and he has now done enough to earn a one-year deal with Alan Archibald's side.

Coulibaly will lead the line as Thistle attempt to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.