Stubbs still keen to make Miller a St Mirren player

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Buddies boss sees opportunity now that Miller's short Livingston spell has ended.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs is ready to revive his interest in signing Kenny Miller following the forward's departure from his player-manager post at Livingston.

The former Scotland international's spell at Almondvale was short-lived with his desire to keep playing a factor in his departure. Stubbs, who wanted to sign the forward before he opted for Livingston, said he would be happy to offer the 38-year old that opportunity.

"Kenny was obviously someone we spoke to in the summer," he told STV. "Nothing's changed since then.

"Obviously with what's happened at Livingston in the last couple of days, I'm sure Kenny has things to tie up from that end.

"If and when he does that, I'm sure we'll have a conversation to see what he wants to do. If we are an option, then great. If we're not then we'll go to the other options that we have been trying to pursue. "

The St Mirren manager was speaking after completing the loan signing of Lee Hodson from Rangers. He welcomed the new addition and said that his versatility meant there was now serious competition for both full-back positions with Paul McGinn and Hayden Coulson.

"We're delighted," he said. "It's something we've been trying to do for a few weeks now.

"It finally got to the point where both sides were happy that we could progress it.

"I think he's obviously going to bring a lot of quality and experience. Coming from a that environment at Rangers, with a winning mentality.

"He gives us options playing left back and right back. It just all pointed to being a good signing and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.