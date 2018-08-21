Hearts sign Republic of Ireland international Jimmy Dunne
Burnley defender Dunne has signed an initial six-month loan deal at Tynecastle.
Hearts have announced the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne on loan from Burnley.
The 20-year old has agreed an initial six-month deal at Tynecastle.
Hearts boss Craig Levein was rocked with an injury to Christophe Berra which will rule the player out for six months and has now added centre-back Dunne to his squad to increase his options for the key position.
The centre-back, who came through Manchester United's youth system before joining Burnley in 2016, was a League Two title winner while on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.
His form saw him earn his first cap for Republic of Ireland in March, when he featured in a 3-1 win over Iceland.
Dunne becomes Hearts' thirteenth signing of the summer window.
