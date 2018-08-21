Hearts sign Republic of Ireland international Jimmy Dunne

Burnley defender Dunne has signed an initial six-month loan deal at Tynecastle.

Signing: Hearts have added a defender. SNS Group

Hearts have announced the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne on loan from Burnley.

The 20-year old has agreed an initial six-month deal at Tynecastle.

Hearts boss Craig Levein was rocked with an injury to Christophe Berra which will rule the player out for six months and has now added centre-back Dunne to his squad to increase his options for the key position.

The centre-back, who came through Manchester United's youth system before joining Burnley in 2016, was a League Two title winner while on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.

His form saw him earn his first cap for Republic of Ireland in March, when he featured in a 3-1 win over Iceland.

Dunne becomes Hearts' thirteenth signing of the summer window.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.