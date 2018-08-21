FC Ufa granted UK visas for Rangers Europa League tie

The Russian side are free to travel to Glasgow for Thursday's crucial play-off match.

Game on: Gerrard's side will face Ufa. SNS Group

Rangers' Europa League play-off tie against FC Ufa will go ahead after the Russian side were granted visas to travel to the UK.

Doubts were cast over the likelihood of Ufa playing in Thursday's first leg after the club's president explained the tight timescale for being issued travel visas.

However, the club has now announced there are no issues and that the team will travel from Moscow to Glasgow on Wednesday.

The teams are playing for a place in the group stage of this year's Europa League, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers looking to build on a positive start to the season.

The Ibrox side have defeated Shkupi. Osijek and Maribor to reach the play-off round.

Ufa were defeated 3-0 at Dinamo Moscow on Moscow and are currently 11th in the Russian top flight.

