Transfer Talk: Sunderland eye Christie, Dalglish to Livi

Ryan Christie is linked with another move away from Celtic. SNS

He's spent the last two seasons on loan from his parent club, and now it looks like Ryan Christie is set for another stint away from Celtic.

Christie impressed across a prolonged spell with Aberdeen but has been unable to force his way into the first-team picture upon his return to Parkhead.

It now seems likely the playmaker will try his hand elsewhere and former St Mirren boss Jack Ross keen on bringing him to Sunderland, say reports.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Hearts are reportedly keen on a move for veteran defender Gareth McAuley as they look to reinforce their back-lines following injuries to their respective defensive stalwarts - Scott McKenna and Christophe Berra.



Elsewhere, the hotseat at Livingston lies vacant once more following Kenny Miller's shock exit from the Tony Macaroni Arena, meaning names are being banded about as potential replacements.

Paul Dalglish, the former Livi forward and son of Scotland legend Kenny, is linked with the role, while former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams has thrown his hat in the ring.

