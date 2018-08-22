Aberdeen tell Celtic defender McKenna is not for sale

The Dons rejected a £3.5m bid from the Hoops for the Scotland international.

Coveted: Celtic are the latest club to move for Scott McKenna. SNS

Aberdeen have told Celtic defender Scott McKenna is not for sale after booting out a £3.5m bid.

The Hoops moved for the Scotland international in an effort to shore up their back-line but the offer was swiftly knocked back by the Pittodrie club on Monday night - with the warning that McKenna is unavailable for transfer.

The transfer window still has nine days to run but the Dons now consider the matter closed.

McKenna, who is under contract until the summer of 2023, was the subject of interest from Swansea earlier in the summer but the Welsh outfit's interest waned upon hearing the fee required to prize the centre-half away from Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for club and country over the last twelve months after breaking into the Dons first-team at the start of last season.

He has penned two new contracts with Derek McInnes' side as Aberdeen sought to ward off potential suitors.

McInnes has previously said a "way over the top" fee will be required if the prospect is to be given the go-ahead to depart the north-east.