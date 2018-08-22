  • STV
Kyle Lafferty set for Rangers medical after fee agreed

Raman Bhardwaj Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae

Lafferty is close to finalising his Ibrox return after Hearts accepted Rangers' offer.

Kyle Lafferty scored the winner as Hearts beat Celtic 1-0. SNS

Rangers have agreed a fee with Hearts to sign striker Kyle Lafferty, with the clubs now sorting final details of the transfer.

The Northern Irish forward is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of finalising his return to Ibrox.

Rangers' opening bid of £200,000 for Lafferty was rejected by Hearts but the Light Blues reopened negotiations last week over a fresh move for the 30-year-old.

Those talks have culminated in a fee being agreed between the two Premiership clubs for the attacker.

Rangers are hopeful of pushing through the deal before the registration deadline for players to face Ufa in Europa League qualifying closes.

Steven Gerrard identified the former Norwich and Palermo striker as a transfer target after watching Rangers toil in attack against Shkupi earlier in qualifying.

The new Rangers manager's desire to bolster his front-line was heightened further after last season's joint top goalscorer Josh Windass moved to Wigan.

Lafferty played for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, enjoying the most successful spell of his career.

Recruited from Burnley, he scored over 30 goals in the four-year spell and won three SPL titles and a Scottish Cup.

Following the financial collapse at Ibrox in 2012, he exercised his right to become a free agent and then signed for Swiss side Sion.

That was followed by a season at Palermo where he won promotion and a move to Norwich where he failed to hold down a first team place and was loaned to Caykur Rizespor and then Birmingham City.

Last summer, he was courted by both Hibs and Hearts before signing with the Tynecastle club on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old scored 12 goals in 35 games last season.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.