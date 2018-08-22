Docherty fixed on forcing way into Gerrard's Rangers plans

Greg Docherty said he was determined to make the most of his loan stint at Shrewsbury.

Loan move: Greg Docherty is on loan at Shrewsbury from Rangers. SNS Group

Greg Docherty said he is intent on using his loan stint at Shrewsbury as a springboard into Steven Gerrard's Rangers plans.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a season-long loan spell at the Shrews after Light Blues boss Gerrard informed him regular starts would be unlikely this campaign at Ibrox.

Docherty has quickly brushed off the setback by establishing himself in John Askey's team, though, and has started the last four League One fixtures.

The former Hamilton youth graduate said Gerrard had allayed any fears he didn't feature in his long-term plans for Rangers before giving his move south the green light.

He said: "He (Gerrard) was all for it, he was very positive, he wants me to develop and the best way for that to happen is to get games.

"I trust him, if it can prolong my career at Rangers I will do whatever it takes, I want to be a successful player there.

"I'll go and show I can play, I've more stuff to learn, I'm young and I'm raw but I'm eager to learn and feel I'm at a club where I can do that."

Docherty said he was embracing the challenge of trying his hand in the English game having previously only played his football in Scotland.

He added: "Coming out of my comfort zone was a big one for me, nobody knows me down there, so that was a factor in my decision.

"I wanted to try something different, to be on my own with new people, new faces, a new league and see how I cope."

Docherty's academy role

Docherty has launched the Greg Docherty Football Academy in Milngavie in an effort to help young footballers in the area develop their skills.

The Scotland youth international joined Hamilton at the age of nine after impressing for his local boys club and said he was keen to help more youngsters follow a similar route into the game.

He added: "We want kids to come here on top of their club training and really develop, to kick on as footballers.

"When I was growing up, there weren't many options like this in the area and I think it's something as a whole country we could look at.

"If we can help one or two find their way into the system we would be delighted.

"That's our aim, for kids to learn, to have some professional coaching on and off the pitch about what it takes to be a successful player."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.