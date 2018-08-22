  • STV
Rangers complete move for Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty 

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Northern Ireland international has signed a two-year deal upon his Ibrox return.

Rangers have completed the signing of Kyle Lafferty from Hearts.

Lafferty has penned a two-year deal with the Light Blues upon his Ibrox return.

Rangers' opening bid of £200,000 for Lafferty was rejected by Hearts but the Light Blues continued negotiations for the 30-year-old.

Those talks culminated in a fee being agreed between the two Premiership clubs for the attacker and Lafferty underwent a medical on Wednesday.

Rangers will now look to have the player registered with UEFA in time to face FC Ufa in the Europa League play-off on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard identified the former Norwich and Palermo striker as a transfer target after watching Rangers toil in attack against Shkupi earlier in qualifying.

The new Rangers manager's desire to bolster his front-line was heightened further after last season's joint top goalscorer Josh Windass moved to Wigan.

Following the financial collapse at Ibrox in 2012, Lafferty exercised his right to become a free agent and then signed for Swiss side Sion. On returning to Ibrox, he expressed regret about how that spell ended.

"I have supported the club since I was a kid and I have played here before but the way I left I was disappointed," he told Rangers' official website.

"Walking out those doors six years ago broke my heart but to be given a second chance to redeem myself I jumped at the chance. I am happy to be home.

"Of course I always wanted to come back and put things right and show the fans what I am all about.

"Did I think I would get another chance though? Not really. I went to Hearts last season and had a good season and now I have been given a second chance, which I am lucky to have.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge explained that the player was keen to make the move, making the transfer inevitable.

"It is no secret that this has been a particularly difficult and drawn-out affair," she told Hearts' official website.

"While we have no desire to sell our players to other teams in the league, when a player has his mind fully set on moving, it is difficult to reach an alternative conclusion.

"The deal, when completed, will suit all parties and, importantly, will allow Craig to focus his efforts on finalising potential deals to add to his playing squad - having brought in 13 players already this summer - and preparing the team for their Ladbrokes Premiership match at Kilmarnock, where they will bid to go eight games unbeaten.

"It will also allow me to return my attentions to progressing the development of our new, multi-million pound Main Stand and improving the matchday experience for our supporters."

Lafferty played for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, enjoying the most successful spell of his career.

Recruited from Burnley, he scored over 30 goals in the four-year spell and won three SPL titles and a Scottish Cup before leaving the club and signing for Sion.

That was followed by a season at Palermo where he won promotion and a move to Norwich where he failed to hold down a first team place and was loaned to Caykur Rizespor and then Birmingham City.

Last summer, he was courted by both Hibs and Hearts before signing with the Tynecastle club on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old scored 12 goals in 35 games last season.

