Gary Holt agrees deal to become new Livingston manager

The former Falkirk boss has been chosen to become Kenny Miller's successor.

Deal: Holt will be Livingston's next manager. SNS Group

Gary Holt is to become the new Livingston manager after the club agreed terms for the former player to take the reins at Almondvale, STV has learned.

The Premiership side have acted quickly after the sudden departure of Kenny Miller, making Holt an offer which has been accepted and could see him in the dugout for this weekend's match against St Mirren.

Holt was interviewed for the vacancy when David Hopkin left the newly-promoted side in June. The club opted for Miller but he left the club on Monday after just two league games in charge.

The 45-year old's only previous management experience came at Falkirk, where he was in charge from April 2013 to June 2014, when he left to take up a coaching position at Norwich City.

Holt earned ten Scotland caps during a playing career which saw him play for Kilmarnock, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, Wycombe Wanderers, Colchester United and Lowestoft Town.

