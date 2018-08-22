Celtic fly to Lithuania without Boyata or Hendry

The defenders were not part of the squad at Glasgow Airport that departed to face Suduva.

Absent: Boyata didn't travel with the squad. SNS Group

STV understands that Dedryck Boyata and Jack Hendry have not travelled with the Celtic squad on their trip to face Suduva.

Coaching staff and players were at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday lunchtime for their flight to Lithuania but Hendry and Boyata were not part of the travelling party.

Hendry will miss the match due to injury but the reason for Boyata's absence is unclear.

The Belgian did train with the squad at Celtic Park on Wednesday morning but was not seen boarding their flight.

Boyata's agent recently revealed his unhappiness at Celtic rejecting a bid from Fulham for the player and said that several other clubs were interested in signing the centre-back, who has one year left on his deal and has not agreed an extension.

The player then said he was injured ahead of Celtic's Champions League qualifying loss to AEK Athens but was contradicted by manager Brendan Rodgers, who insisted he was fit to play.