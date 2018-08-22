Rodgers: Celtic have ended interest in Aberdeen's McKenna

The Celtic boss says the club won't make an increased offer for the Scotland defender.

Interest: Rodgers admires McKenna. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that the club will not return to Aberdeen with an improved offer for defender Scott McKenna.

The Glasgow side had a £3.5m bid rejected this week, with the Dons saying that McKenna was not for sale. Rodgers, who has seen his defence face heavy criticism in the early stages of the season, confirmed that his interest in the Scotland international was over.

He said: "He's a young player that I like, however the clubs have spoken and it was made clear Scott won't be for sale or available in this window.

"So that would end that."

Rodgers was speaking ahead of the Europa League play-off first leg against Suduva and he will face another defensive headache as he prepares for the crucial match. Jack Hendry and Dedryck Boyata failed to travel to Lithuania and the manager said that both players were ruled out through injury.

"Dedryck Boyata isn't here," he said "There are still issues with him physically.

"We're at a stage in the season where we can't afford to take any real risks on players if they're not physically right to be here.

"He has a problem with his back that he struggled with last week. Overall his fitness, in terms of being ready to come in, isn't there.

"If he doesn't feel right, and this is what we're gauging him on, then I can't afford to play him.

"I need the players who are going to be physically and mentally right for us because they're really important for us.

"It's very simple and it's closed now. He had a meeting with the captain and myself. We all spoke about where we were at and wanted to move on from it.

"We only want good players but, more importantly, we only want good attitudes in the group and that was something that was very clear.

"He's trained the last few days with the squad but deems himself not quite right physically to participate in the games."

Left-back Emilio Izaguirre is the only defender signed this summer, but Rodgers said he wouldn't sign a central defender just to make up numbers, reiterating his desirte to add a high calibre of player to the team.

"We need to strengthen the squad but what is important is that we strengthen with quality," he said. "I am not interested in bringing in just any players."