Transfer Talk: Rangers want Worrall, Hearts' striker move

Prospect: Joe Worrall is an England Under 21 international. PA

After recruiting Kyle Lafferty, Steven Gerrard has one piece left to add to his Rangers jigsaw this summer.

The Light Blues boss has already pushed through deals for 12 players since arriving in Govan but is keen to make another signing to bolster his defence.

Gerrard has called on Rangers to bring in another centre-half as cover for first-choice pairing Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.

After monitoring a number of potential targets, the Ibrox boss has reportedly settled on Nottingham Forest prospect Joe Worrall as the preferred candidate for the role.

The England Under 21 international captained his country to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017 but currently lies outside Aitor Karanka's first-team plans at the City Ground.

Rangers want to sign Worrall on a season-long loan but face competition from Stoke and Aston Villa for his services, say reports.

Lafferty's exit from Tynecastle reduced Hearts' attacking options and Craig Levein is looking for a quick remedy to the problem.

The Jam Tarts have already agreed to sign David Vanecek in January but now reportedly want to fast-track the move and bring the towering Czech striker in right away.

