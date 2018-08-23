Livingston confirm appointment of Gary Holt as new manager

The Lions have moved quickly to find a replacement for former boss Kenny Miller.

Confirmed: Gary Holt has been appointed new Livingston boss. SNS

Livingston have appointed Gary Holt as their new manager.

The Premiership outfit have acted quickly following the shock exit of Kenny Miller earlier in the week by confirming former Lions attacker Holt as his replacement.

Holt was first interviewed for the vacancy when David Hopkin left the newly-promoted side in June. The club opted for Miller but he left the club on Monday after just two league games in charge.

A statement from Livingston read: "Livingston Football Club would like to confirm that, following detailed discussions today at the Tony Macaroni Arena with chairman Robert Wilson and other members of the board, Gary Holt was offered and has verbally accepted the position of first-team head coach.

"On accepting the role, Gary said he was excited by the opportunity and challenge, and is looking forward to working with the players and the existing backroom staff.

"It is that hoped all contractual formalities will be officially completed by Friday, August 24."

The 45-year old's only previous management experience came at Falkirk, where he was in charge from April 2013 to June 2014, when he left to take up a coaching position at Norwich City.

Holt earned ten Scotland caps during a playing career which saw him play for Kilmarnock, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, Wycombe Wanderers, Colchester United and Lowestoft Town.

