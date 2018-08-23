  • STV
Hearts boss Levein eyes striker move after Lafferty sale

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Tynecastle manager is keen to sign a new forward in the next 48 hours.

Craig Levein said Hearts may look to make three signings before the window closes.
Hearts manager Craig Levein said he was keen to push through a deal for a new striker within 48 hours after selling Kyle Lafferty to Rangers.

The Jam Tarts saw their top goalscorer from last season return to the Light Blues on Wednesday.

However, given the drawn-out nature of the transfer the Tynecastle boss said he had already made moves to bring in a replacement right away.

Levein revealed he has pressed Teplice to fast-track the transfer of forward David Vanecek, who has agreed to move to Edinburgh in January, but should that attempt fail he will complete a short-term loan deal.

The Hearts boss, who also said he is keen to add another defender to his squad, said: "It hasn't come as a surprise so we have had long enough to consider other options.

"We have signed David Vanecek on a pre-contract from Teplice and even before Kyle left I've been trying to hurry that process up.

"It doesn't seem they are willing to let him go at this moment in time so I have other things in mind to bring someone else in until David gets here in January.

"I'm pretty sure within the next day or two we'll have somebody else in if David is not coming.

"I've made the decision that if I don't get a positive response from Teplice today or tomorrow I'll do something else."

Levein said the sale of Lafferty to Rangers was a "normal situation" as the player had made no secret of his interest in making the move.

He added: "Everybody has got a price and I felt the price we got for Kyle was good. It's a normal situation.

"I don't think it was any secret Kyle wanted to go to back to Rangers so for us it was just about getting the right price.

"As I say, it's not the first time I've been on this rodeo, it's just normal."

Levein on Souttar's Under 21 call-up

Hearts defender John Souttar has been called up to the Scotland Under 21 squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

The centre-half's impressive displays had seen him highly touted for a full international call-up but the 21-year-old prospect remains uncapped at senior international level for his country.

Levein warned the national team that Souttar has an Australian grandmother, paving the way for a potential switch to the Socceroos should he not receive a call-up.

Asked if Souttar was ready to play for Scotland: "Has been for a while, he's got an Australian granny, do you know that? I'm being serious."

Pressed on whether Souttar had been speaking to Australia, Levein said: "I just know he's got an Australian granny, that's all."

"I'm not in any way trying to anyone to pick for the Scotland squad, I'm just pointing out the fact."

