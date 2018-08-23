Motherwell skipper Hartley mocks Rangers defender's injury

Peter Hartley said the Steelmen will pay Steven Gerrard's side little respect.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5825783239001-peter-hartley-on-fabio-cardoso-s-funny-nose-break.jpg" />

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley said it was "fun to watch" Fabio Cardoso "weep" after the Rangers defender broke his nose against the Steelmen.

The Portuguese stopper, who has now left the Ibrox club for Mexican side Santa Clara, suffered a nose break following a clash with Motherwell attacker Ryan Bowman during last season's League Cup semi-final.

Stephen Robinson's men came out on top in the encounter as they reached their first of two domestic finals.

Rangers have since improved under new manager Steven Gerrard but Hartley insisted little respect will be shown when the Light Blues visit Fir Park this weekend.

On games against Rangers last season: "I think (Bowman) broke a boy's nose, didn't he? So that was fun to watch the way he was weeping.

"But, yes, they have all been entertaining and the games have been close.

"We fully believe we can get the job done and beat them, I know Rangers are one of the bigger teams in this division but we're not going to try and sit in for a draw at home.

"We'll come out on Sunday with the mentality to go and take three points."

He added: "We're fully prepared to go out and win the game, obviously they've had a good start and have a tough game tonight.

"We've had a full week to prepare, we'll show them respect with how we prepare on the training pitch.

"When we cross the white line on Sunday there won't be much respect shown to be honest."

STV understands Hartley's comments have already been raised within Hampden and will be reviewed by the interim Compliance Officer.

