Canning: Accies to keep youth focus despite Ferguson ruling

Lewis Ferguson's move to Aberdeen has motivated Accies to producing more academy talent.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning said he'll continue to give young players a chance to shine despite losing Lewis Ferguson to Aberdeen.

The ongoing dispute over Ferguson's move to the Dons has been resolved via a SPFL compensation tribunal, with Accies receiving a fee STV understands to be around £250,000.

The Dons signed the 18-year-old midfielder on a pre-contract last season as a free agent.

However, due to Ferguson's age, Hamilton were owed a compensation fee as Ferguson had been an academy product after he joined the Lanarkshire-based club when he was 14-years-old.

Accies said in a statement that the guidelines used to make the decision on the fee should be made available to the public.

It continued: "Various reports have implied that a low compensation figure would jeopardise our commitment to developing young players through our Academy.

"Today's decision only makes us more determined to continue with our ethos of opportunity and to have the most productive Academy in the country."

Canning reiterated his club's viewpoint, telling STV today that he doesn't believe anything is going to change from the academy's perspective.

"From a footballing point of view, I don't think anything is going to change," he said.

"Ronnie (MacDonald (Club Owner)) goes to all the games from under twelves to under eighteens. He attends all the games and he's very committed to youth development.

"I won't think that will change. But, obviously I can understand what he's saying about the money invested - it is a significant amount and I'll continue to give young players who deserve it - the opportunity to go and play."

