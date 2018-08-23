Holt: Furore over Miller exit of no interest to me

Gary Holt said he intended to put his stamp on Livingston after his unveiling.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5825830677001-gary-holt-on-his-plans-for-livingston.jpg" />

New Livingston head coach Gary Holt said the furore over Kenny Miller's shock exit was of no interest to him as he bids to put his own stamp on the club.

Holt has been quickly ushered in as Miller's replacement after the former Rangers attacker departed just two games into the Premiership season.

The Livi board highlighted Miller's refusal to hang up his boots to become full-time manager as the reason for the early parting of ways.

But a narrative developed during the week which suggested Miller lacked full control at the club and had fallen out with other coaches.

Asked if anything he had heard or read had been off-putting, he said: "No, that doesn't concern me.

"What has went on has went on and I'm not interested in it.

"I don't care what happened or who's at fault, it's more important what Gary Holt does.

"If Gary gets the job and I got the job, it's how we grow from there.

"I can put my stamp on it and hopefully enhance what we've already got to get up the lead."

Livingston are awaiting their first victory upon their return to the Premiership after losing to Celtic and drawing with Kilmarnock in their opening two fixtures.

Holt said he was keen to install a winning mentality quickly, with a fixture against fellow promoted outfit St Mirren looming his weekend.

Asked what was his priority upon taking the job, he added: "Winning games of football, that's what I've said to the boys this morning.

"Yes, we want to play pretty football, to pass the ball and attack, but at the end of the day we want three points.

"We are in a league we've worked hard to get to, we want to enjoy it but we want to win games."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.