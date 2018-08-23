Motherwell captain Hartley apologises for Cardoso comments

The defender expressed regret for saying it was "fun to watch" Cardoso "weep."

Peter Hartley has expressed regret over his comments on Thursday. SNS

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley has apologised for saying it was "fun to watch" Fabio Cardoso "weep" after the Rangers defender broke his nose against the Steelmen.

Whilst carrying out media duties ahead of Rangers' visit to Fir Park this weekend, Hartley mocked the injury suffered by the Portuguese centre-half after a clash with 'Well attacker Ryan Bowmam.

The English centre-half's comments are to be reviewed by the interim compliance officer at Hampden.

But Hartley has moved quickly to express regret over his comments by taking to social media.

He wrote: "I apologise for the comments I made in the media today. What I said falls below the standards expected of the captain of Motherwell Football Club.

"I do not condone violent behaviour or wish to trivialise an injury suffered by a fellow professional. I got caught up in the excitement of preparing for a big game and said something I regret.

"We will be competitive on Saturday but we will always try and play within the rules."