  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: I never spoke to Lewis about the tribunal once

Paul Gallacher

Aberdeen boss stated Lewis Ferguson has been concentrated on his football.

Derek McInnes said he did not speak to Lewis Ferguson once about the tribunal amid a busy and complex week.

With insufficient bids coming in from the Scottish Champions for Scott McKenna and compensation fees being discussed with Hamilton for Ferguson, McInnes is glad to finally draw a line under it all.

The Dons have secured 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson for a fee reported around £250, 000.

The nephew of Barry Ferguson has not spoken to his manager about the tribunal process and has proven to be an important player for McInnes already.

"It would have been good to have the Lewis Ferguson situation dealt with earlier but it's happened now and we're happy with it. Now, we can draw a line under it and move on," McInnes said.

"I actually haven't spoken to Lewis about the whole tribunal process.

"He has never asked or questioned anything. He signed a contract in good faith, we signed him and we are delighted to secure a good young player. He's been great since the came in the door."

The 47-year-old manager also expressed how important a player Scott McKenna is for the Dons and he is happy to still have hold of him.

"We can understand why clubs are admiring our players, specifically Scott but for us Scott is very important and key player. I believe Scott will movie to the English Premiership, in time."

"We are in no rush to sell and if we do well, it will be more on our terms. I am relaxed about it and he's a fantastic young man.

"He still has work to do for us, he's not even been here a full season. But, we know that Scott will be moving on to bigger and better things but it is just not at this moment."

The Pittodrie side will travel to the capital to face Hibs this Saturday. Hibs championed a 2-0 win the last time these sides met at Easter Road.

"We go to Easter Road in hope and expectation. Haven watched Hibs recently, they look a very good side and that is testament to the manager and the good players.

"He has made good signings, they'll be up there at the top of the table again. It's a tough game, we have high expectations, we will have to play well and work extremely hard."

The Aberdeen boss confrimed that Niall McGinn is highly unlikely to travel this weekend due to injury, while stalwart full-back Shay Logan is fit to return to action.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.