McInnes: I never spoke to Lewis about the tribunal once

Aberdeen boss stated Lewis Ferguson has been concentrated on his football.

Derek McInnes said he did not speak to Lewis Ferguson once about the tribunal amid a busy and complex week.

With insufficient bids coming in from the Scottish Champions for Scott McKenna and compensation fees being discussed with Hamilton for Ferguson, McInnes is glad to finally draw a line under it all.

The Dons have secured 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson for a fee reported around £250, 000.

The nephew of Barry Ferguson has not spoken to his manager about the tribunal process and has proven to be an important player for McInnes already.

"It would have been good to have the Lewis Ferguson situation dealt with earlier but it's happened now and we're happy with it. Now, we can draw a line under it and move on," McInnes said.

"I actually haven't spoken to Lewis about the whole tribunal process.

"He has never asked or questioned anything. He signed a contract in good faith, we signed him and we are delighted to secure a good young player. He's been great since the came in the door."

The 47-year-old manager also expressed how important a player Scott McKenna is for the Dons and he is happy to still have hold of him.

"We can understand why clubs are admiring our players, specifically Scott but for us Scott is very important and key player. I believe Scott will movie to the English Premiership, in time."

"We are in no rush to sell and if we do well, it will be more on our terms. I am relaxed about it and he's a fantastic young man.

"He still has work to do for us, he's not even been here a full season. But, we know that Scott will be moving on to bigger and better things but it is just not at this moment."

The Pittodrie side will travel to the capital to face Hibs this Saturday. Hibs championed a 2-0 win the last time these sides met at Easter Road.

"We go to Easter Road in hope and expectation. Haven watched Hibs recently, they look a very good side and that is testament to the manager and the good players.

"He has made good signings, they'll be up there at the top of the table again. It's a tough game, we have high expectations, we will have to play well and work extremely hard."

The Aberdeen boss confrimed that Niall McGinn is highly unlikely to travel this weekend due to injury, while stalwart full-back Shay Logan is fit to return to action.