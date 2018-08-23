Johnston starts for Celtic against Suduva in Euro tie

Brendan Rodgers has named his team for the Europa League play-off first leg.

Start: Johnston will face Suduva. SNS Group

Michael Johnston has been handed a starting place in the Celtic team to face Suduva in the Europa League play-off first leg.

The Scottish champions are aiming to get past Lithuanian opposition to reach the group stages of the Europa League and are counting down to the first leg in Marijampole on Thursday evening.

Brendan Rodgers has named his side for the match and it includes a start for 19-year old Johnston, .

Craig Gordon starts in goals for Celtic behind a back four of Kieran Tierney, Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Gamboa.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham continue their midfield partnership with Johnston, Callum McGregor and James Forrest playing behind Moussa Dembele.

Scott Bain, Emilio Izaguirre, Mikael Lustig, Eboue Kouassi, Leigh Griffiths, Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair are named as substitutes.

After the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League, Rodgers said that Europa League success was the next target.

He said: "We want to ensure we make no mistakes over these two games, get qualification and then there's going to be a lot of real football rewards in that for us.

"That's something we're very determined to do.

"We want to ensure we're in those group stages come the end of next week."

