Miller holds St Mirren talks with Dundee also keen

Kenny Miller is available after his short spell as Livingston boss came to an end.

Target: St Mirren want Miller. SNS Group

Kenny Miller held talks with St Mirren on Thursday over a move to Paisley, with the Buddies hopeful of concluding a deal for the striker.

Miller's short spell as player-manager at Livingston came to an end on Monday, with the former Rangers striker unwilling to hang up his boots.

St Mirren revived their interest, having made moves to sign him before he made the move to Almondvale in June.

Saints manager Alan Stubbs confirmed on Wednesday that he wanted to hold talks with the 38-year old with a view to adding him to the Buddies squad.

However, the Paisley side face competition from other Premiership clubs with Dundee amongst those understood to be keen.

Miller, who was capped 69 times by Scotland, scored three times in 18 appearances for Rangers last season.